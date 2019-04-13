It is official! Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie single again

More than two years after Hollywood and filed for divorce, the two are now officially and legally single again.

While the duo are yet to finalize the divorce settlement, a legal move known as bifurcation that (43) and Pitt (55) requested, according to court documents filed Friday, a ruled that the former couple can go back to being single.

and Pitt share six children together: (17), Pax (15), Zahara (14), (12), and 10-year-olds and

Jolie and Pitt had met on the sets of 2005 thriller 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' and got married in 2014. Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 citing incompatibility and irreconcilable differences. Also, it was alleged that Brad misbehaved with their son

Earlier, Jolie alleged that ex-husband Pitt has not paid any 'meaningful' child support since their split in 2016. She also accused Pitt of being a careless father. In his defence, the 'Ocean's Eleven' star said that he filed for a loan of 8 million USD to help Jolie buy a house.

Since the split, both of them have focused on various projects in and out of the Hollywood limelight. As for Brad's dating life, all things appear to be quiet for the

There were some speculations of Brad dating an Neri Oxman, however, the truth was ultimately revealed that the two are just friends and were never romantically involved.

