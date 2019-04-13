Nipsey Hussle was too loyal to his neighbourhood: Suge Knight

feels was too loyal to his neighbourhood, due to which he lost his life.

In a conversation with TMZ, Knight said that he understood Nipsey's situation, "A lot of artists like Nipsey have the same problem that I had. We are too loyal to our neighbourhood."

Suge believes that artists, even after they become rich, do not want to move because "when you go around Hollywood it's all watered down."

Knight believed that the people who were close to Nipsey could have done more to keep him safe.

The former rap mogul, who has been sentenced to 28-years in prison for the death of a man during a hit-and-run case in 2015 said that he loved to go back to his hood to "get chili cheese fries and strawberries and talk to his lil homies."

American rapper, was shot dead outside his clothing store on March 31 in

Suge remembered the life of Tupac Thakur and said, "I feel that Nipsey was trying to follow the same Tupac manual to the community. He came together with YG as Snoop did with Tupac."

Further commenting on the peace march after Nipsey's murder, Suge said, "What's good is that all the hoods getting together now ... we can be stronger considering what happens when we come together."

In February 2015, Suge was charged with murder and attempted murder following the fatal case. He pleaded not guilty on all charges. On September 20, 2018, he changes his plea to no contest and was sentenced to 28 years in prison.

