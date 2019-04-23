It's a schedule wrap for Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak'

Deepika Padukone, who was last seen in 'Padmaavat', is all set to treat her fans with her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'.

Deepika recently wrapped up the schedule of the film. Indian shared the news on his handle along with pictures of the film's team.

"First shooting schedule of Deepika Padukone, Meghna Gulzar, and Fox Star Studios' # concludes in # .. 10 Jan 2020 release," he tweeted.

In the pictures, the entire team including Deepika in her character's get up, can be seen posing for happy pictures.

Deepika's first look as the acid attack survivor was unveiled on March 25. Revealing her look from the film, Deepika had posted a picture on her account and the resemblance was uncanny!

Deepika's character will be called 'Malti' and she looked absolutely unrecognisable in the first look.

Apart from the amazing prosthetics, it's the intensity in the actor's eyes that wins you over. Deepika effortlessly emotes the undying human spirit and determination of the survivor in the picture.

The upcoming movie went on floors on March 25. The film's team had earlier shared a picture from the script reading session of the movie.

Giving an essence about the story, Deepika had posted a tweet on December 24, last year, writing, "A story of trauma and triumph. And the unquashable human spirit. Elated to collaborate with Fox Star Studios on # "

The 33-year-old will essay the role of Laxmi, who at the age of 15, was attacked allegedly by a spurned lover in 2005. Agarwal had to undergo several surgeries. Later, she took up the job of helping acid attack survivors and promoted campaigns to stop such attacks. Her attacker, a 32-year old man, was an acquaintance of her family. Agarwal is a well-known advocate of stricter punishments in acid attack cases.

The film is being helmed by and also stars Vikrant Massey. It is being co-produced by Deepika and Fox Star Studios.

Deepika was last seen on the big screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. Meanwhile, Vikrant last appeared in AltBalaji's titled 'Broken but Beautiful', where he played the role of a heartbroken husband who lost the love of his life in a

Meghna's last film 'Raazi', which starred Alia Bhatt, was a critical and commercial success. It also dominated the awards season this year, bagging the best film trophy at the recent

'Chhapaak' is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020.

