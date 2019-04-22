Shah Rukh Khan turns rapper, urges fans to vote

On the request of Narendra Modi, released a rap urging his fans to cast their votes in the ongoing elections.

In March, the had appealed to several Bollywood celebrities to increase awareness among voters. He urged them to creatively inspire more people to come out and vote during the elections.

Taking Modi's advice of creatively inspiring his fans to vote, Khan turned

"PM sahib ne creativity ki liye bola tha. Main thoda late ho gaya video banane mein...aap mat hona Vote karne mein!!! (PM sir had spoken about creativity. I got late in making this video but please don't be late in casting your vote) 'Voting is not only our Right, it is our Power.' Please Use It" SRK wrote on

The lyrics of the song titled 'Karo Matdan' go like "Hum desh ki awaaz, desh ke deewane. Janta taiyaar apna faisla sunane."

The 1.06-minute long video features SRK urging his audience to vote for a government that loves the country and its citizens.

In March, Modi had tweeted to actors Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ayushmann Khurrana, among others to help encourage youngsters to cast their votes.

Following this, many B-town celebrities instantly came forward to request their fans to vote in the 2019 elections.

The ongoing elections are being held in seven phases spanning between April 11 and May 19. Votes will be counted on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)