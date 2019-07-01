It's a wrap for Imtiaz Ali's next!

Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda wrapped up shooting of the Imtiaz Ali's upcoming yet-untitled flick in Himachal Pradesh on Monday.

Randeep Hooda, who earlier expressed his joy of working with director Imtiaz after five years has now announced the happy news that his movie wrapped up filming within the 66-days span during which everyone made "million memories."

"It's a WRAP!! 66 days & a million memories :) #ImtiazAli 's next starring TheAaryanKartik, SaraAliKhan and Randeep Hooda. Releasing on 14th Feb 2020," he wrote on Twitter.

The 41-year-old actor who posted a sweet photo with the director on Instagram in June has now shared a series of photos of the cast and crew from the sets.

In one of the photos, the actor and the director are all smiles while in other lead actors Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are looking adorable, in which they might are seen filming a scene of the flick.

Other than recording the movie in Himachal Pradesh (Land of the Gods), the film has also been filmed in several other locations in India, including Delhi, Udaipur, and Mumbai, revealed film critic Taran Adarsh.

"Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda... Imtiaz Ali completes filming of his new film [not titled yet] in #HimachalPradesh today... The crew shot for 66 days in Delhi, Udaipur, Mumbai, and Himachal Pradesh... 14 Feb 2020 release," he tweeted.

The Imtiaz Ali's directorial is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' and will hit the screens on Valentines' Day next year.

The 'Sarabjit' actor was last seen in Ahmad Khan's directorial 'Baaghi 2'.

Kartik was last seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Luka Chuppi' wherein he shared the screen with Kriti Sanon.

Whereas Bollywood's new face, Sara Ali Khan, has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the adaptation of the timeless comedy 'Coolie No. 1'.

