Anupam Kher meets Modi, says his inspirational words are great source of energy for him

Anupam Kher was elated to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was impressed by his vision for India.

On Monday, the actor who is busy promoting his film 'One Day: Justice Delivered' shared a couple of pictures on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. It was an honour & a privilege to meet you. Your vision for India is greatly reassuring & heartwarming. Your inspirational words will always be a great source of energy for me. May you continue to take our country to greater heights."

In the pictures, the 64-year-old actor can be seen engrossed in a conversation with the Prime Minister while in the second one he can be seen shaking hands with him and posing for the camera.

Some time back the actor met former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at his residence and inquired about his health.

Expressing happiness over his meeting, the actor tweeted: "Just met Arun Jaitley ji at his residence! It is always a pleasure and a learning experience to spend time with him. His vast knowledge on any subject is awe inspiring. Was glad to see him healthy and happy. Also got to eat the most delicious bread samosa."

Anupam's wife and actor turned politician Kirron Kher won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat for a second term against Congress heavyweight Pawan Kumar Bansal with a margin of over 39,000 votes.

In 2014, she had defeated Bansal by nearly 70,000 votes.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming flick 'One Day' along with Esha Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Zarina Wahab, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma, and Murli Sharma.

The film had hit the big screens on June 28, this year.

