It's an honour to play for 'incredible' fans: Arian Mariappa

In spite of facing an embarrassing 0-6 defeat in the hands of Manchester City in Saturday's FA Cup final, Watford defender is overwhelmed with the support his side got from the fans.

"The fans were incredible even at 6-0 down. That's what this club is all about. It is an honour to put the shirt on and play in front of those fans every week," club's official website quoted Mariappa, as saying.

also feels that in such games, it is all about taking chance otherwise the opponent could hurt them.

"No-one likes losing 6-0, even against a top side. We started well and had good shape but in this type of game if you don't take your chances you know they can hurt you. We needed to take ours," he said.

Despite facing a defeat, expressed his contentment over the fact that they reached in the final which he termed as 'massive achievement'.

"It's very tough to get to a final so it is a massive achievement for our club. It is a step forward and there are lots of positives to take. We are disappointed but it is a great achievement to get here," Mariappa said.

"We have to take massive pride for this season. I have got to give big credit to all the boys," he added.

Whereas, Manchester City completed a domestic treble after they registered a victory over Watford.

