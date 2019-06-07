It's not just Ronaldo, we're going to face great Portugal: Virgil van Dijk

are all set to vie against for the final and former's feels that it is not only that they are going to face but a 'great Portugal' side.

"We'll see. It's not only we're going to face, we face a great We will see what's going to happen," Goal.com quoted as saying.

Both and registered a 3-1 victory in the semi-finals against England and respectively to secure their spot in the final.

is enthused about the final and stated that they are going to give everything.

"I'm looking forward to playing this final with this team, and we're going to give everything that we can to hopefully hold that trophy in the end and do everyone proud," he said.

scored a hat-trick in the semi-final against and Van Dijk is considered as one of the best defenders. Therefore, the fans will witness a compelling clash between the two.

Van Dijk also eulogised Portugal teenager and said: "I watch as well, I've seen the Everyone has seen him. He's a big talent for them. He has a bright future in front of him if he stays humble and keeps working hard."

will compete with Portugal in the final on June 10.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)