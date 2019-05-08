We feel like we can beat anyone: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool stunned Barcelona with a 4-0 defeat in the Champions League semi-final second leg on Tuesday (local time) to enter their second consecutive finals with centre back footballer Virgil van Dijk has said that the team feels like they can beat anyone in the world.
"We feel like we can beat anyone every time when we go out on the pitch. We are not going out on the pitch to think that we are not going to beat them," goal.com quoted Dijk as saying.
"It's going to be a tough game for both of them on Wednesday (Ajax FC and Tottenham Hotspurs) and we'll just see who is going to come to Madrid and we prepare," he added.
Van Dijk was instrumental in Liverpool's win over Barcelona as he helped the team in keeping a clean sheet in the 4-0 win.
The Reds had lost the first-leg 3-0 against Barcelona and had a mountain to climb in the second leg. But the team put up a huge effort to win the second leg 4-0, winning the semi-final on aggregate 4-3.
Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum scored braces for Liverpool at Anfield Stadium.
Ajax and Tottenham would take on each other in the other semi-final to decide who faces Liverpool in the finals of the tournament.
Ajax currently holds a 1-0 lead over Tottenham as they defeated them in the semi-final first leg.
Tottenham have proved to be giant killers in the tournament as they knocked out both Real Madrid and Juventus to reach the semi-final stage.
Ajax takes on Tottenham in the semi-final second leg of the Champions League on Wednesday (local time).
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
