Italian Open: Roger Federer defeats Joao Sousa

defeated Portugal's 6-4, 6-3 on Thursday to make a triumphant start in the Italian Open.

Federer was scheduled to play against Sousa on Wednesday, but the day's play was washed out due to rain. The match was played on Thursday and Federer had no problem in brushing aside the challenge.

"I'm happy we got to play a good match. I think it's a slippery court here, I must say. It's tough to play I think for all the players. Every clay court plays slightly different: Monaco, Madrid, Barcelona, here, Paris," Association of Professionals (ATP) quoted Federer as saying.

"I think when it's a bit nicer weather here, it slides a lot. I came out of the blocks well, had a good feeling. Didn't get broken. That on clay in a first round is a good sign," he added.

The 20-time winner was seen pretty comfortable in the match hitting forehand winners many times. The veteran easily won the first set and he carried his momentum in the second set, winning the match in straight sets.

also made a triumphant start to his campaign as he defeated 6-0, 6-1.

The third-seeded Federer will next face Croatian whereas Nadal will take on Nikoloz Basilashvili.

