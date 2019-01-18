ITBP busts Naxal camp at Chhattisgarh-Madhya Pradesh border

The (ITBP) busted a on the border of and after a brief encounter early on Friday.

sources said that the 40th battalion of ITBP and Police were proceeding towards Bhave area in Lachhna near when they came under fire from Naxals around 8 am. The ITBP and the jointly retaliated.

Seeing the security personnel approaching, the Naxals exploded a huge improvised followed by heavy small arms fire.

Realising that the forces were dominating the encounter, the Naxals gradually fled from the spot towards (Balaghat) jungles.

No casualties have been reported from either side so far. The area was cordoned off and searched thoroughly.

The was made of five temporary tents. Ration items, water storage tanks, buckets, one laptop with printer have been recovered from the site. Extensive search in the area is underway.

It is believed that Jamuna, of the was heading the group of 25-40 Naxals when it was busted by the security forces.

A claymore mine and two pressure cooker IEDs were also recovered from the site. The is surrounded by the thick jungle terrain and is believed to be a transit route for Naxals crossing over from to and vice versa.

It is also believed that due to surging pressure, the Naxals have now shifted their base camps to the bordering areas where the terrain is difficult and from where they can take advantage of the topography while operating.

This is usually the time when the Naxals start their training sessions for the new recruits for the next three months followed by the outdoor exercises which they conduct in the month of March-April every year to target security forces. This is the first major achievement against Naxals in the area after the change of governments in both the states recently.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)