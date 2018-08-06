Security forces gun down 14 Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Sukma, seize firearms

-
At least 14 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Monday, police said.
The gunbattle took place Monday morning in a forest area in south Sukma, around 500 km from Raipur, Deputy Inspector General (anti-naxal operations) Sundarraj P told PTI.
So far, bodies of 14 naxals have been recovered from the encounter site, he said.
Several firearms were also seized from the spot, he added.
Further details were awaited as the search operation was still underway.
