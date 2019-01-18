Lok Sabha election schedule likely to be announced in first week of March

-
ALSO READ
Delhi court files charges against Dhinakaran
Delhi Court frames corruption charges against Dhinakaran
EC bribery case: HC declines to stay trial of T P Mallikarjun
Charges framed against Dhinakaran, 3 others in 'two leaves' symbol case
Some parties raise issue of simultaneous polls at EC meet
-
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely announce date for the Lok Sabha elections in the first week of March, sources said here on Friday.
The elections are likely to be held in 6 to 7 phases, the sources added.
The election process has to be completed by May.
The last Lok Sabha elections in 2014 were held in 9 phases from April 7 to May 12.
The new government assumed office on May 26, 2014.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU