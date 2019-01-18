JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Merck Foundation calls for applications for media recognition awards 2018 to eliminate infertility stigma

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unanimously elected as Telangana Assembly Speaker
Business Standard

Lok Sabha election schedule likely to be announced in first week of March

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely announce date for the Lok Sabha elections in the first week of March, sources said here on Friday.

The elections are likely to be held in 6 to 7 phases, the sources added.

The election process has to be completed by May.

The last Lok Sabha elections in 2014 were held in 9 phases from April 7 to May 12.

The new government assumed office on May 26, 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, January 18 2019. 18:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements