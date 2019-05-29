JUST IN
J-K: Army Major on LoC patrol complains of chest pain, dies

An Army officer deployed along the Line of Control (LoC) died on Tuesday after complaining of chest pain during patrolling, officials said.

Major Rahul Singh of the Rashtriya Rifles succumbed to the acute chest pain while undergoing medical treatment.

The officer had complained of severe chest pain during patrolling along the LoC in the Machhil sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chinar Corps officers have saluted Singh's supreme sacrifice in the line of duty and offered condolences to the officer's family.

First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 04:10 IST

