J-K: BSF apprehends Pakistani national near Samba sector

A Pakistani was arrested by the (BSF) near Samba sector on Wednesday, officials said.

The person has been identified as Mohammad Afzal, a resident of Narowal in Nihar district of

"The alleged intruder was apprehended by the patrol party near Samba sector. He has been identified as son of and a resident of Narowal in Nihar district of Pakistan," said.

It is yet to be revealed if anything suspicious was recovered from him.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

