5 dead in blaze at Pune cloth godown

Five labourers were killed in a fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Devachi village here on Thursday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where the fire broke out earlier today.

The flame has been doused, and those who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

