JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Hampshire signs Chris Morris for T20 Blast

Kedarnath Temple opens for pilgrims after long-winter break
Business Standard

5 dead in blaze at Pune cloth godown

ANI  |  General News 

Five labourers were killed in a fire that broke out in a cloth godown in Uruli Devachi village here on Thursday.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot where the fire broke out earlier today.

The flame has been doused, and those who sustained injuries are undergoing treatment at a hospital here.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, May 09 2019. 08:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU