Kedarnath Temple opens for pilgrims after long-winter break

The portals of the temple in the Garhwal range of Uttarakhand's district here were thrown open to pilgrims on Thursday after a six-month-long winter break.

The gates of the temple decorated with flowers opened at 6.15 am in the presence of priests and scores of devotees. The idol of Lord Shiva, which was moved to his winter abode at Ukhimath, was reinstalled at after performing Bhairavnath puja.

The doli (palanquin) was transferred from its winter seat on Tuesday and reached Kedarnath via Gaurikund today.

With this, the pilgrims would be allowed to take auspicious Chardham yatra to Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri.

The portals of Gangotri dham and Yamunotri dham in Uttarakhand, considered to be two of four holiest sites in Hinduism, were thrown open for pilgrims on Tuesday and the doors of Badrinath will be re-opened for pilgrims tomorrow.

"Today people can witness The main pooja at the temple will begin after opening the gates of This is a 5,100-year-old temple, Pandavas came here after killing Kauravas for salvation. The wanted to give offerings to Lord but he disguised himself as a bull and hid from them as he was convinced of their guilt and wanted to avoid them. The temple was initially built by the Pandavas," a at the temple told ANI.

The Chardham Yatra which includes a visit to the attracts lakhs of tourists and devotees every year from across the country and abroad.

In its advisory, the tourism department has directed pilgrims to carry woollen clothes and medicines as Kedarnath is located at 11,755 ft above the sea level.

Adequate electricity, water, health and safety arrangements were made on the trek route from Gaurikund to Kedarnath for over 3,000 devotees. The government has also arranged shelter facilities for visitors.

Several new features, like a daily show on Lord Shiva, were introduced to visitors last year.

Kedarnath witnessed heavy snowfall from December to February, which damaged infrastructure and houses in the district.

