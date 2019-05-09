Air India Mumbai-London flight diverted to Vienna, takes off after over 24-hours

An flight from to was diverted to due to a technical snag in the aircraft's engine. The flight reached its destination on Wednesday after being delayed for over 24 hours at

"Due to a technical issue, 131 to flight was diverted to where it made an emergency landing. A technical team was sent to Vienna to rectify the glitch and now the flight has landed in London," an spokesperson said.

The flight that departed from at 6:30 am on Tuesday had around 300 passengers on board.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)