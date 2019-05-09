JUST IN
Air India Mumbai-London flight diverted to Vienna, takes off after over 24-hours

An Air India flight from Mumbai to London was diverted to Vienna due to a technical snag in the aircraft's engine. The flight reached its destination on Wednesday after being delayed for over 24 hours at Vienna airport.

"Due to a technical issue, Air India 131 Delhi to Heathrow flight was diverted to Vienna airport where it made an emergency landing. A technical team was sent to Vienna to rectify the glitch and now the flight has landed in London," an Air India spokesperson said.

The flight that departed from Mumbai at 6:30 am on Tuesday had around 300 passengers on board.

Thu, May 09 2019. 08:21 IST

