J-K: Chargesheet filed against LeT terrorist

The police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the case pertaining to arrest of a LeT terrorist, Zubair Shabir Bhat, who was involved in a conspiracy to launch a grenade attack on security forces in last year.

Bhat was arrested in a joint operation by forces in December last year after the planned attack was foiled.

"During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that the grenade carried by him was given by a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist named with the instructions to lob it on security forces for weapon snatching in district," police said in a statement.

"After conclusion of the investigation, chargesheet was filed before a special court in under relevant sections of law by police after obtaining necessary government sanction for prosecution," police added.

