J-K: Chargesheet filed against LeT terrorist

-
ALSO READ
AK-47 rifles go missing from former J&K MLC's residence, security attache summoned
Kashmiri man who left home to join Hizbul held, arms recovered
Mehbooba Mufti warns against harassment of militants' families in J&K
Court dismisses Yasin Malik's plea to shift case
Zakir Musa killing: Situation peaceful in Valley
-
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the case pertaining to arrest of a LeT terrorist, Zubair Shabir Bhat, who was involved in a conspiracy to launch a grenade attack on security forces in Ganderbal last year.
Bhat was arrested in a joint operation by forces in December last year after the planned attack was foiled.
"During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that the grenade carried by him was given by a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist named Owais Malik with the instructions to lob it on security forces for weapon snatching in Ganderbal district," police said in a statement.
"After conclusion of the investigation, chargesheet was filed before a special court in Srinagar under relevant sections of law by police after obtaining necessary government sanction for prosecution," police added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU