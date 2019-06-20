Thousands of CISF personnel to conduct demonstrations on yoga day

The (CISF) has been designated as the to coordinate with the (CAPF) to conduct demonstration at Delhi, and on the occasion of 5th International Day on June 21.

"345 units and 74 Formations of CISF, which includes eight training institutions, 12 reserve battalions, zonal, sector and force headquarters across the length and breadth of the country are ready to celebrate the 5th International Day of on 21st June, 2019 with great fervor," (PRO) said in a statement.

Over 1000 CISF and CAPF personnel will participate in the Yoga Day demonstrations in Delhi, and

"In presence of Narendra Modi, a mass yoga demonstration will be held at Prabhat Tara Ground, Ranchi (Jharkhand). Large numbers of CISF personnel of Ranchi based units and 2nd with other fellow CAPF personnel will participate in the demonstration," the statement said.

"Prior to yoga demonstration, CISF women commandos of DMRC Unit, New Delhi, trained in 'Pekiti-Tirsia Kali' (a Filipino martial art) will showcase the self-defence techniques," it said.

Senior CISF officers, including CISF DG Rajesh Ranjan, will also be participating in the yoga session to be held in the lawns of in New on the same day.

