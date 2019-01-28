J-K: Civilian injured after being shot by terrorists

A civilian was critically wounded after being shot by terrorists here on Monday.

Sharing details of the incident, police in a statement said: "Terrorists today fired upon an individual Tariq Ahmad Wani, a resident of Reshipora. He was fired near in Tral".

In the incident, Wani had sustained critical gunshot wounds and was evacuated to a nearby hospital from where he was referred to for further treatment, according to the press release.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and initiated an investigation in the matter.

Earlier on Sunday, terrorists attacked 44 at Ahgam. No loss of life or property was reported in the incident.

Following the incident, security forces retaliated and the area was cordoned off to carry out a

