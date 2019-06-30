J-K: Cricket tournament organised for blinds in Srinagar

For the first time in Kashmir, a cricket tournament has been organised for the visually-impaired players.

It is a two-day tournament which began on Saturday and the motive behind this tournament is to encourage such players to take part in events and boost their morals so that they can also make a career in

The tournament is being organised by Jammu and Kashmir Handicap Association with support from Jammu and Kashmir council.

"Public has given a good response to it and some NGOs and organisations have also supported us. However, from the government, we have only been provided with hostels and nothing else. Players are very happy and excited to play. In this blind cricket, the ball is a bit different and the rules are also different, depending on the category: Blind 1, Blind 2, Blind 3," Abrar Ahmad, organiser, told ANI.

Sheraz Ahmad, a player, is happy and wants more such tournaments to take place in the state. "We are very happy because there was no awareness and we want such tournaments to take place in Kashmir also as they took place in other states," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)