Imran Khan congratulates Pakistan for scintillating win against Afghanistan in CWC'19

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated the Pakistan cricket team for registering a scintillating win against Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

He also made a special mention to Afghanistan for showcasing a spirited performance against both Pakistan and India.

"Congratulations to the Pakistan team for keeping their nerve under pressure and in the end winning against Afghanistan. I also especially want to congratulate Afghanistan for the grit and determination with which they played against Pakistan today & against India earlier," Khan tweeted.

[{17ebe9b8-3b6b-4795-bb49-65109fa38d38:intradmin/imran.PNG}]

With this win, Pakistan has now moved to the fourth spot in the tournament standings with nine points from seven matches.

Pakistan registered a thrilling three-wicket victory over Afghanistan at Headingley on Saturday in the ongoing World Cup.

In the match, Afghanistan had won the toss and they opted to bat first. Pakistan kept on taking wickets at regular wickets and they restricted Afghanistan to just 227 runs for the loss of nine wickets in the allotted fifty overs.

Afghanistan defended the total with spirit as they kept chipping away at wickets and in the end it was Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz who took the team over the line by three wickets. Imad and Wahab remained unbeaten on 49 and 15 respectively.

Pakistan will next take on Bangladesh on July 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)