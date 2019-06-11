Rain lashes different parts of Mumbai

Rain accompanied by heavy wind lashed several parts of the city on Monday night, bringing the down by a few notches.

Heavy rain showers were witnessed in some areas of Churchgate, Kandiwali West, Vile Parle and Thane, giving much-needed respite from the sultry heat.

People were seen playing on the streets and getting drenched in the downpour.

On Sunday too there were rains and thunder in some parts of the city including Wadala, Ghatkopar, Mankhurd, Govandi, Bhandup to Mulund area.

would witness monsoon officially by June 16 to 17, while pre-monsoon showers are likely to occur by next week, according to (IMD).

Maximum temperature touched 36.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, while the minimum temperature was a normal 25.8 degrees Celsius, as per the department.

Many parts of are still under the grip of acute water crisis and drought-like-situation. To counter the prevalent issue, Chief Minister has allocated Rs 30 crore for cloud seeding.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)