Mumbai Police initiates probe into hacking of Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account

on Tuesday said that they have informed Maharashtra Cyber about Amitabh Bachchan's handle being hacked allegedly by 'pro-Pakistan' Turkish group,

(PRO) of maintained that the matter is under investigation.

"We have informed our cyber unit and Maharashtra Cyber about the hacked account of They are investigating the matter. Further updates awaited," the PRO said.

The account of senior Bachchan was hacked late on Monday night.

The hackers pinned a tweet saying, "This is an important call to the whole world! We do condemn the irrespective behaviors of republic towards Turkish footballers. We speak softly but carry a big stick and inform you about the big Cyber attack here. As Turkish Cyber Armny +++"

The hackers praised and displayed their friendly relations with while slamming for alleged attacks on Muslims during the holy month of Ramzan.

The hackers also changed Big B's Twitter bio saying, " ... well at least some are STILL saying so !! Love "

The hackers also changed the display picture of Bachchan to

The hackers posted photographs of the Pakistan and Turkish flags with a tweet saying, "The Indian State, who mercilessly attacks the Muslims fasting in the month of Ramadan, is attacking the Ummah Muhammad in this age! Indian Muslims are entrusted to us by Abdulhamid."

However, within an hour, the tweets from his account were deleted and the display picture and cover photo were removed. The account also showed his original bio.

The superstar, who regularly takes to Twitter to stay connected with his fans has a staggering 37.4 million followers on the

