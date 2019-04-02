J-K: Hundreds of youths participate in Indian Army's recruitment drive

Hundreds of youths took part in a recruitment drive organised by the at and Light Infantry (JKLI) in Rangreth here on Tuesday.

The recruitment drive was conducted especially for the relatives of former personnel who have served in and

A participant at the recruitment drive, Saliyasiba, said, "We are here for group discussions. It has been my dream to join the We feel great to be here and I want to tell other youths in to join the Army."

On the question of how much hard work is required to join the army, he said, "It is a lot of hard work here that includes physical exercises like running and high jump. Besides this, a candidate has to clear the group discussions and written test."

"Everyone wants to protect the country and the same was my dream. I request to youths of Kashmir to stop indulging in wrongful activities and join the Indian army," he added.

Another participant, Rashid, from district said, "I always wanted to join the Army as it offers great future. Even though there is a lot of hard work required, but those who are afraid of joining the Army should not think it is impossible to do so. It is a great place to develop one's own career."

"My father is in the Army and whenever I see recruitment drive I want to join the army which is my aim and also my wish. We have to work hard to join the army but there is no need to be afraid of the process," said another participant."People should leave unlawful activities and instead join the army with an open heart. Life gets settled when we join the Army," he added.

