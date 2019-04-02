NCW seeks prompt action in US journo molestation case, writes to Ghaziabad SSP

The Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued a letter to the of Police (SSP) of Ghaziabad, Kumar Agrawal, to take "strict' and "immediate action" in the case pertaining to the alleged molestation of a US

On March 29, a 38-year-old US-based freelance was allegedly heckled and molested by a man in Indirapuram area in district. The accused has been arrested by the police and the investigation is underway.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of a media report titled "US harassed, molested in Ghaziabad", NCW member Kamlesh Gautam, in the letter the SSP stated that the commission is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women of foreign nationality.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that a detailed action-taken report in the matter be sent to the commission by e-mail or fax," she said in the letter.

