JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Congress, BJP responsible for terrorist attacks: Mayawati

Have given orders to provide security to Bhopal RSS office again: Kamal Nath
Business Standard

NCW seeks prompt action in US journo molestation case, writes to Ghaziabad SSP

ANI  |  General News 

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday issued a letter to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Ghaziabad, Upendra Kumar Agrawal, to take "strict' and "immediate action" in the case pertaining to the alleged molestation of a US journalist.

On March 29, a 38-year-old US-based freelance journalist was allegedly heckled and molested by a man in Indirapuram area in Ghaziabad district. The accused has been arrested by the police and the investigation is underway.

Taking suo-motu cognizance of a media report titled "US journalist harassed, molested in Ghaziabad", NCW member Kamlesh Gautam, in the letter the SSP stated that the commission is seriously concerned about the safety and security of women of foreign nationality.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, it is requested that a detailed action-taken report in the matter be sent to the commission by e-mail or fax," she said in the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, April 02 2019. 16:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU