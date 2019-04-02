Captain Shalini Singh joins AAP

joined the Party (AAP) on Tuesday in the presence of the party's spokesperson

In addition to Shalini, the former state of BJP's youth wing Shailendra Pandey was also inducted into the AAP.

Speaking at a press conference here, said, "We are delighted to welcome a from the Indian Army, brave daughter of the country, and somebody who has given 15 years of his life to BJP, is committed to serving the society and a former state of BJP (youth wing) Shailendra Pandey in AAP's family."

It may be noted that Shalini is the widow of Singh Bhadauria who was awarded the Kirti Chakra posthumously. She joined the as a Captain on her own in September 2002.

Speaking at the occasion, Shalini said: "I come from a background where we keep nation before the self. I have decided to join AAP because I have seen how the AAP government has transformed in last four years."

goes to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 12. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

