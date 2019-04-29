J-K Police charge-sheet 9 accused in fire services crossing terrorist attack

police on Monday filed the charge sheet against nine accused in September 2018 terrorist attack near crossing which led to the death of one CRPF jawan.

On April 24 last year, militants holding illegal weapons had fired indiscriminately at the CRPF and police personnel deployed near Pampori Sons showroom. The incident had led to among the personnel and death of CRPF

The charge-sheet was filed against nine accused for their role in hatching criminal conspiracy for the terrorist act, harbouring terrorists and giving support to the proscribed terrorist organisation, said the police statement.

After the conclusion of the investigation, the police filed the charge-sheet before the competent court under Section 302 and 307 of the Indian Penal Code, ULA (P) Act and Substantive Offences Act thereof subsequent to obtaining necessary government sanction for prosecution under UAPA Act, added the police statement.

