LS polls: TMC complains to EC against PM Modi for horse trading

Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday filed a complaint against Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the Election Commission over the alleged horse trading of party leaders.
"The complaint against Modi for horse-trading has been filed with ECI on Monday at 7 pm," TMC spokesperson Derek O'Brien tweeted.
Earlier today, the TMC leader had hit back at Prime Minister Modi for his remark that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him, asking if he is campaigning or is indulging in horse trading.
Taking to Twitter, O'Brien called Modi "Expiry Babu PM" and tweeted, "Expiry Babu PM, let's get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor."
"Are you election campaigning or horse trading! Your expiry date is near. Today, we are complaining to the Election Commission. Charging you with horse trading. #LokSabhaElection2019."
Addressing a public rally in Serampore in West Bengal, Prime Minister Modi had said that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him and there is nothing that can save Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
"Didi, on May 23, when the results will come, the lotus will bloom everywhere and your MLAs will leave you. Didi, your 40 MLAs are in contact with me even now," he said at the public meeting.
Eight parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal -- Baharampur, Krishnagar, Ranaghat, Burdwan East, Burdwan-Durgapur, Asansol, Bolpur and Birbhum, went to polls under the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha election.
There are 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
