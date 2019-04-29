Babul Supriyo, other BJP leaders intimidating polling officers, TMC complains to EC

and other BJP candidates are intimidating polling officers at various booths across the state, alleged TMC in a letter written to the (EC) on Monday.

Seeking action against the BJP leaders, the letter reads: "Babul Supriyo, candidate of BJP for Asansol Lok Sabha seat and other BJP candidates, and also that of Baharampur, have been entering into various polling booths threatening, intimidating the presiding and polling officers and agents of other political parties."

The letter states that the central armed forces deployed in the state have been meddling with voters and have even resorted to firing in several constituencies across the state at the behest of BJP leaders.

"Central forces have created a reign of terror in the minds of voters and they have also urged the voters to cast their vote in favour of BJP. The Central forces, in a motivated and pre-conceived manner, have resorted to firing within the polling booth thereby creating fear in the mind of the voters so that they are restrained from casting their votes," the letter further reads.

is undergoing polls in all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

