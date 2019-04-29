NIA arrests a person in ISIS Kasargod module case

-
National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested a person in connection with Kasargod IS module case.
The accused, identified as Riyas A alias Riyas Aboobacker, was allegedly conspiring to commit a terrorist attack in Kerala. The accused will be produced in the NIA court in Kochi on Tuesday, according to an NIA statement.
During interrogation, he revealed that he was in online contact with an absconder in the case Abdul Rashid Abdulla alias Abu Isa and was following his audio clips instigating others to carry out attacks in India, the statement added.
The accused also disclosed that he was in contact with Abdul Khayoom alias Abu Khalid, an accused in the Valapattanam ISIS case who is believed to be in Syria.
The accused is also said to have revealed that he had been following speeches and videos of Zahran Hashim from Sri Lanka for more than a year.
NIA had earlier received inputs that a group of four persons has been in contact with some of the accused including Abdul Rashid, Ashfaq Majeed, and Abdul Khayoom who had already migrated to Afghanistan and Syria.
After verification, NIA on Sunday carried out searches at three places (two in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad). Three members have already been interrogated by the NIA for their IS links and plans.
In 2016, 15 persons had disappeared from Kasargod and allegedly migrated to ISIS. The case was registered in the matter with 14 of the accused alleged to have migrated to Afghanistan and one to Syria.
