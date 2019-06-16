Odisha: Dads at old-age home celebrate Father's Day

Father's Day, celebrated every year on the third Sunday of June, is a day dedicated to fathers for bestowing their unconditional loveDad. Dads at an old-age home here marked the day with all its glory, despite there children not being around.

The caretakers of old age home along with the elderly members celebrated by performing a few holy rituals, cutting cake and singing folk songs.

After the cake cutting ceremony, everyone offered piece of cake to each other and wished 'Happy '

Sarathi Dutta spends his days in the shelter considering people from the old age home as his own children after his daughter left him at Sealdah railway station.

"I was left by my daughter at the station a few years back. I think outsiders are better than own children. I start crying whenever I think about that day. I am very happy here. Madam and caretakers always fulfill our wishes. Today also they celebrated with us. Now they are my children," he told ANI.

On being asked whether he gets all the necessary facilities here, Sarathi replied, "Whatever a person needs to live is given here, especially respect"

At the age when these parents were supposed to live happily, their children threw them away. But this doesn't stop these abandoned parents from loving or missing their sons and daughters.

"Every year we celebrate Father's Day just like because no matter what these old parents miss their children every day, especially on such occasions. They cry every day hiding away from us but we know they are in pain and with initiatives like these we wish to make them happy," said Matrumayee Priyadarshini, of the old age home.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)