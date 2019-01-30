J-K: Terrorists lob grenade towards police station, 3 civilians injured

Three civilians got injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a police station in in on Wednesday.

The terrorists missed the target and the grenade exploded on road resulting in to the civilians. More details are currently awaited.

This comes days after terrorists attacked 44 at Ahgam. No loss of life or property was reported. The area was later cordoned off.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)