J-K: Terrorists lob grenade towards police station, 3 civilians injured

Three civilians got injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade towards a police station in Damhal Hanji Pora in Kulgam on Wednesday.

The terrorists missed the target and the grenade exploded on road resulting in injuries to the civilians. More details are currently awaited.

This comes days after terrorists attacked 44 Rashtriya Rifles camp at Ahgam. No loss of life or property was reported. The area was later cordoned off.

First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 12:52 IST

