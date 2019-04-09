Andhra CM calls Jagan, KCR "Modi's pet dogs"

In a low blow to his political opponents, and TDP N on Monday called and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao the "pet dogs of Modi".

Addressing a political rally in Machilipatnam region of the district, Naidu said, "Shameless is eating dog biscuits; he is distributing them to us also. and are pet dogs for Modi, they will be at his feet for a single biscuit. is going to share those biscuits with you too, beware."

He also accused BJP and TRS of funding YSRCP's political campaigns and said they will not be able to win votes in the state despite spending crores.

"Modi and have spent Rs 1000 crores (Referring to being given to for spending in elections). KCR, why did you send that money? Why did you send your state money to us? Even if you send 10,000 crores you won't get even a single vote here. Our people are so angry with you", said Naidu.

The controversial remarks by Naidu have come at a time when the electoral battle is at its peak in the state.

will witness simultaneous polling on April 11 for both Lok Sabha and assembly constituencies. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)