JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Man falls off train at Pamban bridge in Rameswaram, rescued

NIA files chargesheet in arms theft case from PDP's Aijaz Ahmad Mir
Business Standard

Jagan quashes Naidu order, allows CBI to enter state

ANI  |  General News 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday revoked "General Consent" that barred the CBI from entering the state.

The state Home Department quashed the order by the Chandrababu Naidu government withdrawing consent to CBI to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in the state in November last year.

The new government order clears the way for CBI to enter into the state with general consent.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 06 2019. 20:16 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU