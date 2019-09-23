Jaipur based artist writes 3000 page Ramcharitmanas using oil paint, brush

Jaipur based artist, Sharad Mathur has written a 3000-page-long Ramcharitmanas, spread in 21 volumes and weighing about 150 kilograms, using oil paint and brush. It took him almost six years to complete the work which he wants to dedicate to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, whenever it is built.

"It all started way back in 2013 when I decided to first write 'Sundar Kand' in big font size as many people have difficulty reading small fonts. On an average, I wrote two pages daily and it took me 3-5 hours per day. I worked continuously for almost six years," said Mathur.

"It is my wish to donate this book to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, whenever it is built," he added.

"I have worked on it unfailingly for six years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should help me in fulfilling my wish of dedicating it to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I want my handwritten Ramcharitmanas to be kept there," Mathur said.

He also said that as many as 100 to 200 pages of his book got destroyed and therefore he has now laminated all the pages.

Mathur, who teaches music to earn a livelihood, said there was no financial help from the society but moral support was always there.

"I would only like to say that moral support was always there," he said.

