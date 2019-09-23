Kerala: Voting underway for bye-poll in Pala Assembly constituency

Voting for bye-election in the Pala Assembly seat is currently underway at 176 polling booths spread across the constituency.

A total of 13 candidates are in the fray, including Tom Jose of UDF, Mani C Kappan of LDF and N Hari of NDA.

The bye-election was necessitated in Pala following the death of Kerala Congress (M) leader KM Mani in April this year. Mani represented Pala constituency for over 50 years.

Last month the Election Commission announced bye-elections for four Assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh. The ECI had taken the decision to hold bye-polls after taking into consideration various factors like local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions, etc.

The counting of votes will take place on September 27.

