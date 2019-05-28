Japan: 16 injured in mass stabbing in Kawasaki

At least 16 people, including eight primary school children, suffered injuries in a suspected stabbing attack in the Japanese city of on early Tuesday, said.

According to Japan's national broadcaster NHK, authorities confirmed that two children and an adult were without vital signs after the incident took place near Noborito train station.

A male suspect, likely in his 40s to 50s, reportedly began slashing at people waiting at the station and was badly hurt after stabbing himself in the shoulder. He was detained on the spot by the police later.

Al Jazeera's Wayne Hay, reporting from Tokyo, said that the attack took place at a time when the station was very busy with commuters.

Footage broadcast on local television channels showed that emergency medical tents were put up to treat the wounded.

