Scotland on Monday said the Scottish National Party's (SNP) sweeping victory in the European Parliament elections is a clear signal to the United Kingdom (UK) that the country has once again rejected the Brexit deal.
Al Jazeera quoted SNP leader and Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon as saying that England may have voted to leave the EU, "but we didn't".
As the Eurosceptic Brexit Party, established only weeks ago by the ardent anti-European Union Nigel Farage, the former head of the UK Independence Party (UKIP), swept the board in England and Wales, the pro-EU Scottish National Party (SNP) topped the poll in nearly every constituency in Scotland.
Sturgeon celebrated her pro-independence party's "historic" victory in the polls and maintained that Scotland had "rejected Brexit again" as it increased its seat representation by one.
Scotland had voted against the Brexit referendum in 2016 that saw the majority in England and Wales proposing the UK to leaves the EU.
Voting to elect 751 ministers of the European Parliament began on May 23 with the UK, who was hesitating to vote earlier, but had to after the EU forced it to do so.
