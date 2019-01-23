Japan Airlines announces non-stop Tokyo-Bangalore flights

(JAL) on Wednesday announced the launch of a new non-stop service between in and Bangalore, during the summer of 2020.

According to a press release from JAL, as direct flights are currently not in service from Japan, the launch of this route will provide customers from a new option when traveling to the southern region of Through the expansion of JAL's international network, the carrier is looking to contributing to the further development and economic growth in both countries.

"In order to realize the Vision1, as introduced in the Group Medium Term Management Plan, the carrier will continue expanding its network in order to become the world's most valued and preferred airline," the press release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)