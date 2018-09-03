JD.com CEO Richard Liu arrested over alleged sexual misconduct

Chinese billionaire and founder of the country's biggest JD.com, Richard Liu, was reportedly arrested by authorities over the weekend on suspicion of alleged sexual misconduct.

Liu was released late Sunday. later released a statement saying the was questioned by the police in relation to an unsubstantiated accusation and upon determining that there was no substance to the claims against Liu, he was released, reported.

Even as the 45-year-old, who is worth nearly USD 8 billion, has been released, the investigation in the matter remains reportedly active.

In the past, Liu reportedly tried to keep himself away from a sexual assault conducted by one of his guests at his penthouse in The guest was found guilty of seven charges, including non-consensual sex.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)