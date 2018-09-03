JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Technology

US Open: Serena Williams storms into quarter-final

Google Chrome turns 10
Business Standard

JD.com CEO Richard Liu arrested over alleged sexual misconduct

ANI  |  Minneapolis [United States] 

Chinese billionaire and founder of the country's biggest online retailer JD.com, Richard Liu, was reportedly arrested by Minneapolis authorities over the weekend on suspicion of alleged sexual misconduct.

Liu was released late Sunday. JD.com later released a statement saying the CEO was questioned by the police in relation to an unsubstantiated accusation and upon determining that there was no substance to the claims against Liu, he was released, TechCrunch reported.

Even as the 45-year-old, who is worth nearly USD 8 billion, has been released, the investigation in the matter remains reportedly active.

In the past, Liu reportedly tried to keep himself away from a sexual assault conducted by one of his guests at his penthouse in Australia. The guest was found guilty of seven charges, including non-consensual sex.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements