Jenelle Evans and David Eason loose custody of their children

American TV star Evans and husband who were fighting for the custody of their 3 children, suffered a major court defeat on Tuesday. ruled out the verdict that the couple will not regain the custody of their children.

An insider close to told E- News that, "A temporarily ruled that the 'Teen Mom 2' star will not regain custody of her three children Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2. was stunned that did not give her back the kids. They are all for the time being remaining with their respective caregivers."

confirmed to E-News that she has custody of and She adds, "Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually, but certain things have to happen first."

As for David Eason's daughter, Maryssa, she remains in custody with his ex-wife

David and Jenelle, along with their kid's current caregivers, will return to court next Tuesday to "see what the next steps are as this is a temporary custody decision," the source explains.

For the time being, the source shares that the pair will be allowed "one hour once a week of supervised visits to meet their children."

A tells E! News, "At this time we are cooperating with and legal team from the court. We have no comment at this time and appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions."

Until their next court date, the source says that Jenelle is "focusing on getting her kids back and she is focusing on working on her marriage."

The source adds that Jenelle is "completely crushed" by the judge's ruling. Moreover, the source says that this "whole ordeal" has made the television star sick.

Speaking to E-News, a source said that the legal drama "has been extremely draining" for Jenelle. "This was never expected. She is exhausted."

These custody hearings got started when Jenelle's 4-year-old son told his school counsellors about the alleged murder of their family pet, a source previously shared. Child Protective Services then removed from their home.

At the time, Jenelle told E-News that, "During this difficult time, I am focused on getting back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)