Jenelle Evans, David Eason reunite with kids to celebrate son Kaiser's birthday

American TV actor Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason reunited with all her three kids on the occasion of her son Kaiser's fifth birthday, amidst an ongoing battle by the duo to regain custody of Jenelle's kids.

The party took place on Saturday at Kaiser's grandmother home where Jenelle's mother Barbara also brought over Ensley and Jace.

"Jenelle, David, Nathan, and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser's birthday," a source told E! News.

"Oddly, everyone got along. Nathan invited Jenelle and David. The party was held at Nathan's mom's home. Barbara brought along Ensley and Jace. This was an unsupervised visit," the source added.

Jenelle posted photos from the party with her kids since a judge ruled in May that she and David would temporarily lose custody of Kaiser, Ensley and his older daughter Maryssa.

There was Domino's Pizza and a big birthday Scooby-Doo sheet cake. The kids wore swimsuits and floaties.

"Can't believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you're still my baby #MommasBoy #HappyBirthday," Jenelle wrote, alongside a photo slideshow.

Amid the custody battle, Jenelle has been allowed to see her children during weekly supervised visits.

As previously reported, Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, was granted temporary custody of the 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Jenelle's 9-year-old son, Jace, is also staying with his grandmother Barbara.

As for Jenelle's other 5-year-old son, Kaiser has been put under the care of his father and Jenelle's former husband, Nathan Griffith.

