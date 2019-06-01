Jenelle Evans' husband David Eason 'storms out' of supervised visit with kids

Evans and David who suffered a major court defeat regarding the custody of their three children, are battling to meet and spend some quality time with their kids.

David, abruptly left the couple's supervised visit with their kids after his eldest daughter refused to see him, a source confirmed to

" didn't want to see her father and David stormed out of the meeting center," the source tells post the visit paid by the couple on Thursday.

The former 'Teen Mom 2' stars lost temporary custody of their kids, including Maryssa, Eason's 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, on Tuesday, May 28.

During the hearing, the ruled that Evans "failed to protect" the children -- Maryssa, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2 -- "while they were in her care."

Evans' released a statement to after news broke that she lost temporary custody:

"At this time we are cooperating with the and legal team from the court. We have no comment at this time and we appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions."

An insider told Us Weekly that Evans "is focusing on getting her kids back and working on her marriage," noting that "whatever she needs to do, she will do."

After the judgment was passed out by the court, the couple's daughter, Ensley, joined Evan's eldest son, Jace, at their maternal grandmother's home. (Evans' mom, Barbara, has had custody of for the majority of his life, but he was previously allowed to stay with his mother overnight.)

Evans' youngest son, Kaiser, was removed from her care by his paternal grandmother, Doris, earlier this month. The 4-year-old's father, Nathan Griffith, posted photos of the kid swimming on Wednesday and subsequently clapped back at fans who accused him of being insensitive toward his ex-fiancee.

"Just because I post a picture; does not mean I'm being vindictive, just because I say something; does not mean I'm pointed it directly at someone and just because I don't say anything; does not mean I have anything to hide," Griffith wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

"Not everything, actually almost nothing I do or say is Has to do with I don't care who she is or what status she has. Just like myself, I view her as a normal person that just happens to be an ex and the mother of the child. Nothing else! I post because I want to. I post pictures because I like them and I want others to like them," he added.

