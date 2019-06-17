Jenelle Evans feling lonely on Father's Day amid custody battle

American TV star Evans who is battling for the custody of her children along with husband David is feeling all alone on as none of them is around to celebrate the day.

The former 'Teen Mom 2' star posted a boomerang video on her story where she showed off her backyard and poolside which was all quiet on Father's day, reported

"It's too quiet here," the 27-year-old star captioned the video.

The post comes nearly three weeks since the star lost custody of her three children after her husband shot and killed their family dog, Nugget.

As previously reported, Evans' mother, Barbara Evans, was granted temporary custody of the 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, in May after admitted that he shot the French bulldog.

Jenelle's 9-year-old son, Jace, is also staying with his grandmother Barbara.

As for Jenelle's other 4-year-old son, has been put under the care of his father and Jenelle's former husband,

Davis's 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship was also removed from their home after the dog debacle.

and her mother, earlier this month engaged in a tiff outside a courthouse when the reality star and Eason headed back to court for another custody hearing.

"I do feel like my relationship with my mom is destroyed at this point," told after the video of her tiff went viral on the internet.

