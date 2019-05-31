'Hawa Aane De' song featuring Akshay Kumar released for Environment Day

Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, the has released a music video featuring Kumar and other actors and dedicated to the #BeatAirPollution campaign.

Titled 'Hawa Aane De' the Ministry along with supported by the UN has released the theme song 'Hawa Aane De'.

The music video made in accordance with this year's environment day's theme- 'Air Pollution' also features Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Kapil Sharma, Shiamak Davar, Shann, and

took to to share the song on Thursday.

The three-minute thirty-two second song begins with a shot of jogging with a mask on.

The video has incorporated clips of factories spewing smoke, fire and people holding banners urging to stop air pollution.

Swanand Kirkire has penned the song which has been composed by

together with Shantanu Mukherjee, Shankar Mahadevan, Shiamak Davar and have sung the theme track.

Since its inception in 1974, World Environment Day is celebrated on the 5th of June each year to raise awareness and improve actions towards protecting the environment.

The theme for the World Environment Day 2018 was 'Beat Plastic Pollution' and served as the global host nation for the 43rd edition of the event.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)