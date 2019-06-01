Kim Kardashian West visits inmate on death row at San Quentin State Prison

Continuing her efforts to improve the criminal justice system, West on Thursday went to to meet an inmate on

According to People, Kevin Cooper, 61, was convicted of murdering four people, including two children.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star spent time with Cooper in the cell.

Kardashian shared a picture from her visit on and wrote: "I am hopeful that be exonerated since DNA testing has now been ordered on Kevin's case and I remain grateful to Newsom for ending capital punishment in "

Cooper was a convicted burglar at the time when he committed the murders. However, he has maintained his innocence regarding the murders since the time of his arrest.

In October last year, Kardashian had asked the then of California, Jerry Brown, to look into Cooper's case.

" Brown, please add to your legacy of smart, fair and thoughtful criminal justice reforms," Kardashian wrote in a 2018 post on

In his response, Brown ordered DNA testing to validate if he is innocent or not. The new Governor, Gavin Newsom, ordered additional tests in February.

Currently, Kardashian is studying laws and has spent the last year helping inmates who were given a harsh sentence.

