Jennifer Aniston reveals about her new crush Steve Carell

Jennifer revealed that she has a huge crush on and comedian Steve

The 50-year-old made the revelation on Friday when she sat down to talk about her new movie and also about her upcoming series on Apple's new streaming service, Apple TV+, reported

During her appearance, the admitted that all of the ladies on the 'The Morning Show' have a huge crush on Steve

"He's like a silver fox now," said. "And he just came in and no one expected, you know ... everybody was so cute, and he's so shy and fantastic. He's just better with age, it's amazing."

Also starring in the highly-anticipated television series is 43-year-old Back in March, the cast of the series was present at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., to talk about their new project.

"We pull back the curtain on the power dynamics between men and women in the high stakes world of morning news shows," Witherspoon revealed. "It's seen through the eyes of two ambitious female characters."

joked about his character and the kind of love people will have towards it. "He is bold and dynamic. He has a lot of gravitas. He is a great listener. He is also relatable and extremely handsome. His colleagues love him, and loves him.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)