JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Malegaon blast case: Court allows Thakur's plea for exemption from appearance

94 per cent Punjabis okay with marrying outside the state
Business Standard

Diddy on ex Cassie's pregnancy: 'I wish you all nothing but love'

ANI  |  Music 

Hollywood rapper, Sean Combs, aka Diddy congratulated his ex-girlfriend Cassie after the latter confirmed that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Alex Fine.

He posted a lovely message on her Instagram account.

"Congratulations Cassie and Alex. I wish you all nothing but love and happiness. God bless L O V E," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of Cassie cuddling with Fine.

Didi and Cassie split eight months ago after dating for 11 years.

Didi is a parent to three sons -- Quincy, 28, Christian Casey, 21, and Justin Dior, 25, and three daughters, Chance, 13, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 12 -- from previous relationships.

Cassie announced her pregnancy on Instagram alongside a slideshow of photos of herself and Fine sitting in a car.

"Can't wait to meet our baby girl. Love You Always & Forever," she wrote.

"I will be the first man in your life and will show you the greatest love and affection now and forever," Nice wrote in a letter to the couple's unborn daughter on his Instagram account.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 15 2019. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU